American Airlines posts third straight quarterly loss

American Airlines Group Inc reported a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by a slump in travel globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted a net loss of US$2.40 billion, or US$4.71 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of US$425 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)