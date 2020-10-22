American Airlines posts third straight quarterly loss

Business

American Airlines posts third straight quarterly loss

American Airlines Group Inc reported a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by a slump in travel globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: American Airlines planes are parked at the gate during the coronavirus dise
FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: American Airlines Group Inc reported a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by a slump in travel globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted a net loss of US$2.40 billion, or US$4.71 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of US$425 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark