American Airlines prices stock offering at US$13.50 per share

American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday it plans to offer 74.1 million shares of its common stock priced at US$13.50 per share.

REUTERS: American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday it plans to offer 74.1 million shares of its common stock priced at US$13.50 per share.

The company said it also plans to offer US$1 billion of convertible notes due 2025 in public offerings. (https://reut.rs/3hS5Bpl)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)