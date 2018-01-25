American Airlines profit falls on higher operating expenses

American Airlines on Thursday said its quarterly profit fell by US$31 million from a year ago, as operating expenses swelled on the back of higher labor and fuel costs. American, the No. 1 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic, reported fourth-quarter net profit of US$258 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with US$289 million, or 56 cents per share, in quarter prior.

NEW YORK: American Airlines on Thursday said its quarterly profit fell by US$31 million from a year ago, as operating expenses swelled on the back of higher labor and fuel costs. American, the No. 1 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic, reported fourth-quarter net profit of US$258 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with US$289 million, or 56 cents per share, in quarter prior.

(Reporting by Alana Wise)