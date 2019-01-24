American Airlines quarterly profit rises 8.3 percent

American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher fares.

The No. 1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said net income, excluding special items, rose to US$481 million, or US$1.04 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$444 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 3.1 percent to US$10.94 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)