American Airlines says FAA approval of two Boeing aircraft on hold due to govt. shutdown

American Airlines Group Inc on Monday said the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of two Boeing MAX 8 aircraft is on hold due to the U.S. government shutdown. 

An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The airline has already taken delivery of the two aircraft, but both planes are in Tulsa awaiting FAA approvals required for commercial operation.

