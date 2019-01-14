American Airlines says FAA approval of two Boeing aircraft on hold due to govt. shutdown

American Airlines Group Inc on Monday said the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of two Boeing MAX 8 aircraft is on hold due to the U.S. government shutdown.

The airline has already taken delivery of the two aircraft, but both planes are in Tulsa awaiting FAA approvals required for commercial operation.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)