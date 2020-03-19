American Airlines secures US$1 billion credit line to deal with coronavirus crisis

REUTERS: American Airlines has secured a new year-long US$1 billion credit line, taking its available liquidity to US$8.4 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday (Mar 19).

Companies have been shoring up their cash positions, as the coronavirus pandemic increasingly raises the prospect of a global economic downturn.

Airlines are among the corporations in most desperate need for cash, with the International Air Transport Association forecasting the global industry will need up to US$200 billion of state support.

Washington has proposed US$50 billion in loans for a rescue package, but not offered any grants as the airlines had requested, as they drastically reduce flights, park jets and cut costs including executive pay.

American said it had to maintain a minimum aggregate liquidity of US$2 billion under the new credit agreement.

