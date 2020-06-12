American Airlines sees 90per cent slump in second-quarter revenue

U.S. airline American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday it expects its second quarter revenue to decline 90per cent compared with a year earlier.

The company expects to reduce its cash burn rate to about zero by the end of 2020, as demand conditions continue to improve. (https://bit.ly/3cXRVp3)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)