American Airlines sees long-haul international capacity down 25per cent in 2021

REUTERS: American Airlines said on Thursday it expects summer long-haul international capacity to decline 25per cent in 2021 compared to 2019 due to lower demand resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. carrier also said it would discontinue several international routes that were once popular leisure destinations but are now expected to exhibit decreased demand. (https://bit.ly/2ZyBsTL)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)