American Airlines sees long-haul international capacity down 25per cent in 2021

American Airlines said on Thursday it expects summer long-haul international capacity to decline 25per cent in 2021 compared to 2019 due to lower demand resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway in Tulsa
FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

The U.S. carrier also said it would discontinue several international routes that were once popular leisure destinations but are now expected to exhibit decreased demand. (https://bit.ly/2ZyBsTL)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

