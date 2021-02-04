American Airlines sending about 13,000 furlough warnings as pandemic pain continues

American Airlines is telling about 13,000 employees that they are at risk of furlough when a U.S. aid package for airline workers expires on April 1, the company said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: American Airlines is telling about 13,000 employees that they are at risk of furlough when a U.S. aid package for airline workers expires on April 1, the company said on Wednesday.

Fort Worth, Texas-based American furloughed 19,000 workers when a previous round of government payroll support ended on Oct. 1 but recalled them in December after a fresh US$15 billion for the industry through March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company had hoped that pandemic-hit demand would rebound by then, but slow rollouts of vaccines and the emergence of coronavirus variants are delaying the recovery, fueling a push by aviation unions for another US$15 billion in U.S. payroll assistance.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Florida; Editing by Matthew Lewis)