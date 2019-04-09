American Airlines trims first-quarter forecast for unit revenue

American Airlines Co Group Inc said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue per available seat mile would be below its previous forecast due to the groundings of Boeing 737 MAX planes and the U.S. government shutdown.

REUTERS: American Airlines Co Group Inc said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue per available seat mile would be below its previous forecast due to the groundings of its 24 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes and the U.S. government shutdown.

The airline said it now expects https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/4515/000000620119000014/a8kinvestorupdateex991q1-19.htm the closely followed measure of airline performance to be flat to up 1 percent compared with the prior forecast of flat to 2 percent growth.

Advertisement

American said it had canceled about 1,200 flights in the first quarter and was unable to forecast the financial costs of disruption for future periods.

The No.1 U.S. airline said it will extend cancellations of 90 flights a day until June 5, an indication that the Boeing aircraft may not return to service soon.

Smaller rival Southwest Airlines Co was the first U.S. airline to formally cut its financial outlook for the year after being forced to pull its new fleet of 34 Boeing 737 MAX planes out of service.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Advertisement