American Airlines unveils US$7.5 billion debt sale to repay government loans

American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it intends to privately offer notes worth about US$5 billion to pay down government debt.

REUTERS: American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it will sell US$7.5 billion of bonds and leveraged loans backed by its loyalty program to repay U.S. government debt.

While U.S. airlines received billions of dollars in federal grants to cover payroll costs over the past year, American also secured up to US$7.5 billion of term loans from the U.S. Treasury to help it navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the deal announced on Monday, American will issue a private offering of notes worth about US$5 billion, half due in 2026 and half in 2029, and a US$2.5 billion term loan credit facility.

Shares were up 2.4per cent in morning trade.

In January, the airline authorized a US$1 billion stock sale, following an ongoing US$1 billion offering launched in October to boost liquidity.

The company's subsidiary American Airlines Inc and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd - an indirect owned subsidiary - intend to commence the offering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bernard Orr, Sriraj Kalluvila and Nick Zieminski)