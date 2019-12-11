American Eagle holiday-quarter earnings forecast below estimates on higher markdowns

Business

American Eagle holiday-quarter earnings forecast below estimates on higher markdowns

American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast holiday-quarter earnings below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as weaker demand for its flagship AE brand forced the retailer to sell merchandise at higher discounts, sending its shares down about 10per cent.

An Omani man passes in front of an American fashion brand, American Eagle Outfitters in City Center
An Omani man passes in front of an American fashion brand, American Eagle Outfitters in City Center Mall in Muscat, Oman, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bookmark

REUTERS: American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast holiday-quarter earnings below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as weaker demand for its flagship AE brand forced the retailer to sell merchandise at higher discounts, sending its shares down about 10per cent.

The company expects to earn between 34 cents and 36 cents per share in the fourth quarter, well below analysts' expectation of 46 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Nivedita Balu; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark