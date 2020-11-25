American Eagle posts 3per cent quarterly sales decline on pandemic hit

REUTERS: American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported an about 3per cent fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as store traffic slumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teen apparel retailer has been struggling with weak demand for its denim apparel from customers staying at home due to the health crisis and a back-to-school season hampered by students turning to online classes.

Revenue at the American Eagle label fell 11per cent during the quarter ended Oct. 31, while the Aerie brand recorded a revenue jump of 34per cent.

Total revenue fell to US$1.03 billion, from US$1.07 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$58.1 million, or 32 cents per share, from US$80.76 million, or 48 cents per share.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned a profit of 35 cents per share in the quarter. Analysts had projected a profit of 34 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the Pittsburgh-based retailer were down about 3per cent in aftermarket trade.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sriraj Kalluvila)