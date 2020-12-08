American expands preflight testing to all US destinations with travel restrictions

Business

American expands preflight testing to all US destinations with travel restrictions

American Airlines said on Tuesday it is expanding preflight COVID-19 testing for all U.S. destinations that have travel restrictions.

American Airlines jets sit at gates at Washington&apos;s Reagan National airport in Washington
American Airlines jets sit at gates at Washington's Reagan National airport in Washington

Bookmark

REUTERS: American Airlines said on Tuesday it is expanding preflight COVID-19 testing for all U.S. destinations that have travel restrictions.

The test, priced at US$129 which includes a medical professional virtually assisting and express shipping both ways, will be available for purchase for passengers traveling on or after Dec. 12.

In collaboration with at-home testing partner LetsGetChecked, American said it will provide testing for travel to cities, states and territories currently under COVID-19 travel restrictions, including Puerto Rico.

In November, the airline had expanded its at-home testing to new destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Hawaii.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark