American Express reports 40per cent slump in quarterly profit

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a nearly 40per cent slump in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by lower spending by its users, while it also set aside US$665 million for potential defaults.

Net income fell to US$1.07 billion, or US$1.30 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.76 billion, or US$2.08 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

