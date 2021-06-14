American father and son admit to Tokyo court they helped Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

TOKYO: An American father and son on Monday in a Tokyo court admitted to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan at the end of 2019 hidden in a box and on a private jet, Kyodo newswire reported.

Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter were appearing in a Japanese court for the first time after the United States extradited them in March.

They are being held at the same jail in Tokyo where Ghosn was detained, and face up to three years in prison.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)