AmEx posts lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue

Credit card issuer American Express Co said on Thursday its quarterly profit fell 5 percent, as it spent more on its rewards program.

REUTERS: Credit card issuer American Express Co's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates on Thursday, due to muted growth in its global merchant and network services unit.

Shares of AmEx were down 1.2 percent in premarket trading.

Revenue growth in the unit, which operates a global payments network for processing and settling card transactions, remained flat at US$1.6 billion compared to a year ago.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, rose 7 percent to US$10.36 billion, missing analysts' estimates of US$10.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. AmEx missed revenue estimates for a second straight quarter.

Meanwhile, net income fell to US$1.55 billion, or US$1.80 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.63 billion, or US$1.86 per share, a year earlier https://reut.rs/2VQDifq.

The New York-based company, which has been bolstering its rewards program, said its total expenses in the quarter was US$7.6 billion, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.01 per share, ahead of analysts' expectations of a profit of US$1.99 per share.

