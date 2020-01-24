AmEx profit beats on strong US holiday season spending

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a fourth-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates, as more people used its cards for shopping and paying bills while a strong U.S. retail sales environment also helped.

Spending by customers using AmEx cards during the quarter rose 6per cent in the United States and 4per cent in overseas markets, as the company spent more on its rewards program to woo customers.

The company spent US$2.72 billion on card member rewards, up 8per cent from a year earlier. This pushed up total expenses by 9per cent to US$8.36 billion in the reported quarter.

U.S. retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, rose every month in the fourth quarter helped in part by a strong holiday shopping season.

The company's net income fell to US$1.69 billion, or US$2.03 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$2.01 billion, or US$2.32 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2TSAZKQ)

Analysts were expecting a profit of US$2.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, rose 9per cent to US$11.37 billion, edging past estimates.

