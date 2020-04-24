AmEx quarterly profit plunges 76% on US$1.7 billion reserve build

NEW YORK: Credit card issuer American Express Co posted a 76 per cent drop in quarterly profit on Friday (Apr 24), as it set aside US$1.7 billion to brace itself against potential non-payments due to a wave of coronavirus-led layoffs.

The pandemic has hammered the global economy, hurting consumers' ability to make payments on their credit cards. The lockdowns around the world are also hitting transaction volume as people stay at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In light of the current environment, we are aggressively reducing costs across the enterprise," said Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri, adding that the deterioration in the economy due to the virus accelerated in April and has dramatically impacted its volumes.

However, shares of the company were up nearly 2 per cent, as it kept a tight lid on costs to weather the impact of the pandemic on its business.

Total expenses were down 5 per cent at US$7.2 billion, due to lower operating expenses in the reported quarter. AmEx spent US$2.39 billion on card member rewards, down 2 per cent from a year earlier.

The company's net income fell to US$367 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended Mar 31 from US$1.55 billion, or US$1.80 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consolidated provisions for losses rose to US$2.6 billion from US$809 million in the year-ago period.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell to US$10.3 billion from US$10.4 billion.

