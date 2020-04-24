AmEx quarterly profit plunges 76per cent

Credit card issuer American Express Co posted a 76per cent drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, as it set aside US$2.6 billion to cover potential losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

REUTERS: Credit card issuer American Express Co posted a 76per cent drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, as it set aside US$2.6 billion to cover potential losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has hammered the global economy, pushing companies to layoff employees by the millions. That, in turn, could weigh on credit card issuers like American Express as more people default on their payments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's net income fell to US$367 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from US$1.55 billion, or US$1.80 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell to US$10.3 billion from US$10.4 billion.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)