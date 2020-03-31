AmEx to freeze hiring, not cut jobs as coronavirus crisis deepens- Bloomberg News

Business

Credit card issuer American Express Co will freeze hiring and avoid job cuts this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg news reported on Monday, citing a video message to employees from Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri.

FILE PHOTO: American Express and American Express corporate cards are pictured in Encinitas, California October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

More than 60,000 employees were now equipped to work from home, according to the report.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

