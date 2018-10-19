AmEx tops profit estimates on higher consumer spending

REUTERS: American Express Co topped Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday and lifted its yearly earnings forecast, as a strengthening U.S. economy powered higher credit card spending.

The credit-card issuer said quarterly card customer spending rose 10.3 percent in the United States and 5 percent in overseas markets during the three months ended Sept. 30.

Rising wages and a strong economy have fueled U.S. consumer spending, with consumer confidence last month reaching its highest level in 18 years.

Payments networks like AmEx and Visa Inc earn fees from merchants every time a consumer swipes a card issued by them. They also make revenue from interest paid by customers on overdue spending.

American Express now expects 2018 adjusted earnings of between US$7.30 and US$7.40 per share, up from the previous US$6.90 to US$7.30 range.

AmEx said third-quarter net income climbed to US$1.65 billion from US$1.36 billion a year earlier. On a per-share basis, AmEx earned US$1.88, compared with US$1.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts on average had expected US$1.77 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9.2 percent to US$10.14 billion, above analysts' estimates of US$10.05 billion.

AmEx shares rose 1.6 percent to US$104.50 in extended trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)