Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates, shares down 3per cent

Amgen Inc on Thursday forecast 2020 earnings well short of current Wall Street estimates, sending shares of the largest U.S. biotechnology company down 3per cent.

REUTERS: Amgen Inc on Thursday forecast 2020 earnings well short of current Wall Street estimates, sending shares of the largest U.S. biotechnology company down 3per cent.

For the full year, the company forecast earnings of US$14.85 to US$15.60 per share on revenue as high as US$25.6 billion. Analysts had estimated 2020 adjusted earnings of US$16.14 on revenue of US$25.5 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A company official attributed the difference to lower interest income and Amgen's recently acquired 20.5per cent stake in China's BeiGene Ltd , which is not yet profitable.

For the fourth quarter of last year, Amgen said its sales fell 2per cent from a year earlier due to competition from lower-cost generic drugs and biosimilars, but share buybacks enabled the company to post a profit that topped Wall Street estimates.

Sales for the quarter totaled US$5.88 billion. Total revenue fell 1per cent to US$6.2 billion, which was ahead of the average analyst estimate of US$6.06 billion.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share rose 6per cent to US$3.64, beating the average Wall Street estimate of US$3.48.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net earnings fell 5per cent to US$2.85 per share due to higher operating costs partially offset by a lower share count.

Sales of older drugs such as white blood cell booster Neulasta and kidney drug Sensipar fell sharply due to competition from cheaper versions. Neulasta was down 43per cent at US$665 million and Sensipar sales were off by 76per cent at US$107 million.

Sales of newer drugs like cholesterol fighter Repatha and migraine drug Aimovig rose. Repatha was up by 26per cent to US$200 million, while Aimovig rose 3per cent to US$98 million in the quarter.

Amgen said it bought back around 6per cent of its outstanding shares last year.

Shares of the company were down US$7.15, or 3.2per cent, at US$219 in after hours trading.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)