Amgen quarterly results beat estimates, but revenue dips 3per cent

REUTERS: Amgen Inc on Tuesday said its second-quarter revenue fell 3per cent due to more competition for its older off-patent drugs, but rising sales of newer medicines helped its results exceed Wall Street forecasts.

The U.S. biotechnology company said adjusted earnings per share rose 4per cent to US$3.97, topping analysts' average expectations by 41 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. A lower number of outstanding shares drove the earnings beat.

Total revenue of US$5.87 billion, while lower than a year ago, topped analysts' estimates of US$5.66 billion.

"Amgen had a good quarter all around," said Jefferies analyst Michael Yee. "They tightened up guidance to the higher end of the range, which is where the Street is at."

The company raised the lower end of its full-year outlook and now expects adjusted earnings of US$13.75 to US$14.30 per share on revenue of US$22.4 billion to US$22.9 billion. It had previously forecast US$13.25 to US$14.30 per share on revenue of US$22 billion to US$22.9 billion.

Sales of potent cholesterol fighter Repatha rose 3per cent to US$152 million, below Wall Street estimates of US$157 million. Sales of Amgen's new migraine drug Aimovig totaled US$83 million for the quarter, beating the US$77.4 million projected by analysts.

But sales of Neulasta, which fights infections by boosting white blood cells, fell 25per cent to US$824 million, while sales of kidney drug Sensipar plunged 71per cent to US$122 million as competition from cheaper generics and biosimilars increased.

Amgen reported a net profit of US$2.17 billion, or US$3.57 per share, for the quarter, compared with a profit of US$2.29 billion, or US$3.50 per share, a year ago.

Amgen shares rose 21 cents to US$176.66 in after hours trading.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)