Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6per cent, adjusted profit tops Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6per cent as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.

REUTERS: Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6per cent as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.

The biotechnology company also posted much higher-than-expected adjusted profit, but acquisition-related costs pushed net earnings lower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amgen said sales of drugs such as osteoporosis treatment Prolia fell during the quarter as people, especially older women who use the physician-administered drug, put off going to the doctor due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sales rose for newer products including Otezla and cholesterol drug Repatha.

Total revenue for the quarter of US$6.2 billion was in line with the average Wall Street estimate as compiled by Refinitiv.

Otezla, acquired from Celgene in November, had sales of US$561 million for the quarter, beating analyst expectations of US$540 million.

The psoriasis drug is being studied as a potential immune system-modulating treatment in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amgen's net income for the quarter fell 17per cent from a year earlier to US$1.8 billion, driven primarily by costs associated with the Otezla deal and accounting for losses at Chinese partner BeiGene Ltd.

Adjusted earnings rose 4per cent to US$2.52 billion, or US$4.25 per share. Wall Street analysts on average, expected US$3.84 per share.

For the full year, Amgen narrowed its outlook for adjusted earnings per share to between US$10.73 and US$11.43 from its previous range of US$10.65 to US$11.45. The company said it still expects full-year revenue of US$25 billion to US$25.6 billion.

Amgen also expects key clinical data in the second half of this year from trials of experimental drugs, including tezepelumab in patients with severe asthma and heart failure treatment omecamtiv mecarbil.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)