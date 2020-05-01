Amgen studying Otezla for coronavirus, first-quarter results beat Street estimates

Amgen Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday and said it plans to study psoriasis drug Otezla as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

REUTERS: Amgen Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday and said it plans to study psoriasis drug Otezla as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Otezla, which Amgen acquired last year from Celgene Corp as part of Celgene's buyout by Bristol Myers Squibb Co , is a pill that helps reduce overactive inflammation. Other similar medicines are also being tested to see if they can help COVID-19 patients.

Amgen, which maintained its full-year earnings forecast, also said it is working with partner Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp to identify antibodies targeting the novel coronavirus that may be developed into a drug to potentially prevent or treat COVID-19.

Amgen said strong first-quarter sales of Otezla, along with higher volume sales of drugs like cholesterol treatment Repatha, contributed to an 11per cent increase in revenue for the period.

The company last year launched a lower-priced Repatha option aimed at reducing out-of-pocket costs for Medicare patients.

The biotechnology company reported an adjusted profit of US$4.17 per share, up 17per cent from a year earlier and well above analysts' average expectations of US$3.76, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Amgen said the results were driven by revenue of US$6.16 billion and fewer shares outstanding. That topped Wall Street estimates for revenue of just under US$6 billion.

Net profit fell 3per cent to US$3.07 per share due to higher operating costs that were partially offset by the lower share count.

For 2020, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it still expects adjusted earnings of US$14.85 to US$15.60 per share on revenue of US$25 billion to US$25.6 billion.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)