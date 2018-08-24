Amid China talks, Trump touts new investment security powers

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday (Aug 23) hailed recent reforms that toughen Washington's powers to prevent foreign investments that could threaten national security or allow the theft of American technology.

Trump's remarks on the legislation, which was enacted earlier this month, coincided with a visit by trade negotiators from China - a country he accuses of rampant industrial espionage and forced transfers of intellectual property.

The accusations are at the centre of a trade war between Washington and Beijing, which Trump began earlier this year, and which escalated on Thursday with each country hitting another US$16 billion in goods with steep new tariffs.

"You've all been reading that intellectual property and all sorts of different things of that nature are being stolen from us by other countries. It's going to be very hard for them to do that," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We now have a right to stop it. They won't be stealing our companies anymore, especially companies that are quite complex."

The reforms adopted this month as part of a defence spending bill updated 30-year-old statutes giving the president broad powers to block foreign investments in sensitive industries or those deemed harmful to US national security.

Senior administration officials told reporters Thursday that the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act was not aimed at any one country - but reiterated calls on China to end predatory trade practices.

Passed with broad bi-partisan support among lawmakers, the legislation expands the powers of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), allowing it to cover both land concessions and real estate purchases as well as minority investments in companies that could allow technology and sensitive private data to be transferred outside the United States.

Prior to the changes, "if someone bought a vacant piece of land and later on put on a business on it, we couldn't review that," one official said.

Washington accuses of Beijing of founding its aspirations for global industrial dominance on unfair state intervention in markets, state-sponsored corporate acquisitions, forcing foreign companies to divulge commercial secrets and hacking.

Officials from the US Treasury and Trade Representative's office were holding a second day of talks Thursday with their Chinese counterparts to resolve the impasse which has seen tariffs slapped on US$100 billion in goods exchanged in both directions.