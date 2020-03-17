Amtrak, US state rail agencies need US$1 billion after coronavirus outbreak

U.S. railroad Amtrak said the passenger rail service and its state partners need US$1 billion in government assistance after a dramatic decline in travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Amtrak said bookings had plunged 50per cent since the outbreak and forecast losses of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Amtrak said it needs urgent additional funding this year "to make up for the unprecedented loss of ridership and revenue and to minimize employee and service impacts."

