Amtrak passenger railroad needs up to US$4.9 billion in government funding: CEO

Amtrak chief executive William Flynn will tell Congress on Wednesday the U.S. passenger railroad needs up to US$4.9 billion in government funding to avoid service and job cuts and address mounting losses.

Flynn's written testimony before a U.S. House subcommittee says Amtrak now anticipates "needing up to US$4.9 billion in funding to operate and invest in our network, support our partners, and address various congressional concerns like avoiding employee furloughs and maintaining daily long distance service." Amtrak in May had asked for a further US$1.475 billion bailout after getting US$1 billion from Congress earlier this year. It typically receives US$2 billion in annual government support.

