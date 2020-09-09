Amtrak passenger railroad needs up to US$4.9 billion in US funding: CEO

Amtrak chief executive William Flynn will tell Congress on Wednesday the U.S. passenger railroad needs up to US$4.9 billion in government funding to avoid service and job cuts and address mounting losses.

WASHINGTON: Amtrak Chief Executive William Flynn told Congress on Wednesday the U.S. passenger railroad needs up to US$4.9 billion in government funding to avoid service and job cuts, and address mounting losses.

Flynn told a U.S. House subcommittee the government-owned corporation now anticipates "needing up to US$4.9 billion in funding to operate and invest in our network, support our partners, and address various congressional concerns like avoiding employee furloughs and maintaining daily long distance service."

Amtrak in May had asked for a further US$1.475 billion bailout after getting US$1 billion from Congress in April. It typically receives US$2 billion in annual government support.

Last week, Amtrak said it would furlough more than 2,000 workers, or about 10per cent of its staff, on Oct. 1 as a result of the steep decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately 1,950 union members will be furloughed and 100 management jobs will be cut in October.

Amtrak has said previously it employs about 20,000 workers.

Ridership and revenue levels are down 95per cent year-over-year since the pandemic began.

Beginning in October, Amtrak is temporarily reducing service on most long-distance routes from daily to three times per week after making earlier significant cuts to other service.

Transit agencies are urging Congress to approve up to per centUS$36 billion on top of a US$25 billion bailout it approved in March. Urban transit systems have been devastated by millions of workers staying home rather than commuting and a sharp decline in tourism.

Private U.S. bus companies are seeking US$15 billion in government assistance.

U.S. airports want another US$10 billion in government assistance on top of an earlier US$10 billion bailout, while passenger airlines want a further US$25 billion in payroll assistance.

