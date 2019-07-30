ANA's April-June net profit falls on rising costs, tax

TOKYO: Major Japanese air carrier ANA Holdings said on Tuesday (Jul 30) its first quarter net profit fell by almost 30 per cent on rising costs and a higher tax burden, despite increased sales.

The firm said its net profit for the three months to June dropped 29.1 per cent to ¥11.4 billion (US$105 million).

Operating profit fell 19.4 per cent to ¥16.2 billion, while sales rose 3.2 per cent to ¥500.5 billion.

The company cited "an increase in operating expenses" as well as rising "tax expenses" as factors driving down its profit figures.

The group's mainstay air transportation segment enjoyed higher sales with demand boosted by an extended Japanese early summer holiday season, the company said.

But the quarter's operating income slipped as the company faced higher costs as it prepares for the expansion of arrival and departure slots in airports across the greater Tokyo region, ANA said.

It also experienced lower cargo demand for carrying goods from Japan to China and to North America "because of slowing economic activity on the back of US-China trade frictions," ANA said.

ANA kept its annual forecasts: a net profit of ¥108 billion, an operating profit of ¥165 billion and sales of ¥2,150 billion.