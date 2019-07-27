Anadarko Petroleum adjusted profit falls 10per cent

Anadarko Petroleum Corp , which is being bought out by rival Occidental Petroleum Corp , reported a 10.4per cent fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, hit by lower oil and gas prices.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp , which is being bought out by rival Occidental Petroleum Corp , reported a 10.4per cent fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, hit by lower oil and gas prices.

The company said adjusted net income fell to US$249 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$278 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Anadarko said second-quarter sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) averaged 744,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 637,000 boe/d.

