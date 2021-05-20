Analog Devices shares rise after outlook, results beat expectations

REUTERS: Shares of Analog Devices Inc rose Wednesday after the chipmaker forecast third-quarter sales and profits above Wall Street expectations and as the company's chief executive said it had boosted spending on suppliers and its own factories to mitigate the effects of a chip shortage.

ADI gave a fiscal third-quarter forecast with midpoints of US$1.7 billion in sales and adjusted earnings of US$1.61 per share, above estimates of US$1.65 billion and US$1.54 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares were up 3.8per cent at around 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time after the before-market-open results were released.

For the fiscal second quarter, ADI reported sales of US$1.66 billion and adjusted earnings of US$1.54 per share versus analyst estimates of US$1.61 billion and US$1.45 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

ADI makes some of its chips in its own factories and also sources some of them from outside factories. Chief Executive Officer Vincent Roche on Wednesday told Reuters the company has boosted capital expenditures with both to supply as many chips as possible and take advantage of growth opportunities.

One emerging market for ADI is chips that manage the battery systems in electric vehicles. During the fiscal second quarter, the company signed Volvo as a customer for the chips, as well as what it described as a major European luxury automaker and two Asian brands.

"In the quarter that's just gone, we had an all-time record for shipments into the electric vehicle segment, particularly on the battery side," Roche said. "We're represented in well over 50per cent of OEM battery systems."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)