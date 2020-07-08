Analysts cut earnings estimate for Asian companies for fifth straight month

Analysts cut their forward 12-month earnings estimates for Asian companies for a fifth consecutive month in June, citing the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

They lowered their estimates by 3.8per cent at end-June, after cutting their forecasts by 4.5per cent in May.

"Consensus estimates do not point to a return to pre-crisis EPS levels until the third quarter of 2021. And even this estimate is highly uncertain," said Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, referring to earnings per share (EPS).

"The timing of a vaccine is the most important factor determining how quickly companies can return to pre-crisis activity levels."

Over the past 30 days, analysts have slashed Indian firms' forward 12-month earnings forecasts by 8.05per cent - the steepest cut in Asia, Refinitiv data shows.

Graphic: Change in Asian companies profit estimates https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/bdwvkaqbavm/Changeper cent20inper cent20Asianper cent20companiesper cent20profitper cent20estimates.jpg

Graphic: Change in Asian companies profit estimates this year https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yxmpjlqdnpr/Changeper cent20inper cent20Asianper cent20companiesper cent20profitper cent20estimatesper cent20thisper cent20year.jpg

With over 700,000 coronavirus cases, India has overtaken Russia to record the world's third-highest number of infections, just behind the United States and Brazil.

Analysts lowered their forward 12-month earnings estimate for Indonesian firms by about 8per cent and for Japanese firms by 4.9per cent.

Among sectors, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors faced the biggest cut in forecasts.

Graphic: Asian companies' sector-wise profit estimates change https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xlbpgomeqpq/Asianper cent20companiesper cent20sectorper cent20wiseper cent20profitper cent20estimatesper cent20change.jpg

Graphic: Asian companies sector-wise profit estimates change this year https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgpdlqympo/Asianper cent20companiesper cent20sectorper cent20wiseper cent20profitper cent20estimatesper cent20changeper cent20thisper cent20year.jpg

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugbaoopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)