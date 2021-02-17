Analysts lift profit growth forecast for European firms to 42.7%: Refinitiv

MILAN: Analysts have lifted their first-quarter profit growth forecast for European listed companies to 42.7 per cent from the 41 per cent that was expected last week, according to the I/B/E/S Refinitiv data, as the region's recovery from the COVID-19 downturn gathers pace.

The data, based on the STOXX 600 regional benchmark, showed fourth-quarter 2020 profits for European firms were now expected to have fallen 19.9 per cent versus the 18.2 per cent drop seen last week.



