Anbang's former chairman Wu Xiaohui jailed for 18 years: Xinhua

A Chinese court has sentenced Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd , to 18 years in prison, China's state media Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Wu Xiaohui attends the China Development Forum in Be
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Wu Xiaohui attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Citing the decision of the Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court, Xinhua said that 10.5 billion yuan (US$1.65 billion) will also be confiscated from Wu Xiaohui.

