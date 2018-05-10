Anbang's former chairman Wu Xiaohui jailed for 18 years: Xinhua
A Chinese court has sentenced Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd , to 18 years in prison, China's state media Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.
REUTERS: A Chinese court has sentenced Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd , to 18 years in prison, China's state media Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.
Citing the decision of the Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court, Xinhua said that 10.5 billion yuan (US$1.65 billion) will also be confiscated from Wu Xiaohui.
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)