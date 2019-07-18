Anglo American's second-quarter output rises 2per cent, Minas Rio ramps up

Miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall output rose 2per cent in the second quarter, benefiting from a ramp up in iron ore production at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and increased metallurgical coal output.

LONDON: Anglo American on Thursday said the ramp-up of iron ore at Minas Rio in Brazil and higher volumes of coking coal had offset reduced diamond production, raising second-quarter output by 2per cent and keeping the company on track to meet its 2019 targets.

Prices of iron ore, used with coking coal to make steel, have outperformed other base metals, reaching five-year highs, after a Vale dam disaster in Brazil led to production shut-ins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CEO Mark Cutifani said Anglo American's production had been boosted following the ramp-up of Minas Rio and a strong performance from coking coal after plant upgrade work in the first quarter.

"We remain broadly on track overall to deliver this full year's production targets," he said in a statement.

De Beers' diamond production fell by 14per cent year on year as work goes on at Venetia in South Africa to move to underground mining from open pit and against a backdrop of weaker demand.

Citing "prevailing market conditions," Cutifani said De Beers will continue to produce in response to demand for the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Copper production increased by 1per cent and platinum rose 3per cent year on year.

Minas Rio's iron ore production climbed to 5.9 million tonnes. Anglo American restarted operations there in December after receiving regulatory approval to step up production following a prolonged outage because of a leak.

Metallurgical, or coking, coal production increased by 11per cent following site improvements, while thermal coal, used for power, fell by 8per cent because of a lack of water.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Barbara Lewis in London; editing by Jason Neely)