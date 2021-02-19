Angry Birds creator Rovio swings to fourth-quarter profit, raises dividend

Business

Angry Birds creator Rovio swings to fourth-quarter profit, raises dividend

Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the "Angry Birds" games franchise, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss and said on Friday it would raise its full-year dividend by a third to 0.12 euros per share.

Angry Birds game characters are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo
Angry Birds game characters are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 13, 2019. Picture taken March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anne Kauranen/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HELSINKI: Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the "Angry Birds" games franchise, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss and said on Friday it would raise its full-year dividend by a third to 0.12 euros per share.

The Finnish company's operating profit stood at 2.9 million euros (US$3.5 million) for the October-December quarter, up from a loss of 0.1 million euros in the same period last year but down from a 12.8 million euro profit in the third quarter.

(This story corrects date to Feb. 19 from Feb. 18)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark