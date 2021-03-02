Ant Group shelves share buyback programme for current and departing staff: Bloomberg

Business

Ant Group shelves share buyback programme for current and departing staff: Bloomberg

Jack Ma's Ant Group Co has shelved a share buyback programme for current and departing staff, partly because of uncertainty over how to value the company, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing executives familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Jack Ma's Ant Group Co has shelved a share buyback programme for current and departing staff, partly because of uncertainty over how to value the company, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing executives familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark