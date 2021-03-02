Ant Group shelves share buyback programme for current and departing staff: Bloomberg

Jack Ma's Ant Group Co has shelved a share buyback programme for current and departing staff, partly because of uncertainty over how to value the company, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing executives familiar with the matter.

