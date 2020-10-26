Ant Group to raise US$17.2 billion in Shanghai in China's biggest IPO

China's Ant Group Co Ltd on Monday set the pricing for the Shanghai leg of its mega dual-listing at 68.8 yuan (US$10.27) per share, the company said in a filing to the local exchange.

HONG KONG: Ant Group Co Ltd on Monday set the price tag for the Shanghai leg of its record-breaking dual-listing at 68.8 yuan (US$10.27) per share, the Chinese fintech company said in a stock exchange filing.

Ant is set to raise 114.9 billion yuan (US$17.15 billion) from the Shanghai part of its dual-listing, which is set to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in China, eclipsing Agricultural Bank of China's US$10.1 billion float in 2010, Refinitiv data showed.

Ant, backed by e-commerce group Alibaba , also set the price for the Hong Kong tranche at HKUS$80 (US$10.32) per share on Monday, according to its prospectus filed with the city's stock exchange.

The dual Shanghai/Hong Kong listing, estimated to reach US$34 billion, would beat the previous largest IPO, Saudi Aramco's US$29.4 billion float last December.

Ant aims to split the share sale evenly between Hong Kong and Shanghai, selling 1.67 billion shares on each exchange, which represents a combined 11per cent of its enlarged share capital.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jane Merriman)

