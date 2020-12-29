Ant may form holding company with regulation similar to bank: Bloomberg News

Ant Group Co is considering to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

REUTERS: Ant Group Co is considering to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

(This story corrects day to Tuesday from Monday, changes "plans" to "may form" in headline)

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)