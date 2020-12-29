Ant may form holding company with regulation similar to bank: Bloomberg News

Ant may form holding company with regulation similar to bank: Bloomberg News

Ant Group Co is considering to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Alipay is pictured on a building of the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba,in Shanghai, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(This story corrects day to Tuesday from Monday, changes "plans" to "may form" in headline)

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

