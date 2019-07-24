Anthem Inc reports 8per cent rise in quarterly profit

Anthem Inc reported an 8per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the U.S. health insurer benefited from higher sales of its government-backed health plans.

Net income rose to US$1.14 billion, or US$4.36 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$1.05 billion, or US$3.98 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$25.47 billion from US$22.94 billion.

