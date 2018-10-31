Anthem quarterly profit beats estimates, raises 2018 forecast

Anthem Inc reported quarterly profit that topped analysts' estimates on Wednesday on lower medical costs and the No.2 U.S. health insurer raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

Anthem's benefit expense ratio - an insurer's spending on claims against the premiums it earns - improved to 84.8 percent from 87 percent in the year-ago period, as it kept a tight lid on costs from its commercial health plans.

The health insurer said it now expected full-year adjusted earnings forecast to be more than US$15.60 per share, up from the prior forecast of over US$15.40 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned US$3.81 per share, topping the average analyst estimate of US$3.70 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

However, total membership fell by 753,000 members from 40.3 million members in the year-ago period, as the company continues to exit its Obamacare business and lost out on customers buying its Medicaid health plans for low-income members.

Total revenue rose 3.7 percent to US$23.25 billion, ahead of analysts' estimate of US$22.94 billion.

Net income rose to US$960 million, or US$3.62 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, from US$747 million, or US$2.80 per share, a year earlier.

(This story corrects paragraph 6 to say revenue beat, not missed, analysts' estimates)

