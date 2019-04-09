Apollo prepares bottle maker Verallia for possible €4 billion IPO: Sources

FRANKFURT: Buyout group Apollo is preparing French glass bottle maker Verallia for a stock market listing later this year, in what could become one of the largest French initial public offerings of the year, people close to the matter said.

The private equity firm, which is working with Lazard as its IPO advisor, has asked banks to pitch in coming days for roles in organizing the flotation, which could value Verallia at more than €4 billion (US$4.5 billion), they said.

Advertisement

Verallia, which traces its roots back to the Vauxrot glassworks founded in 1827, counts Pernod Ricard, champagne house Dom Perignon and chocolate spreads maker Nutella among its clients.

So-called global coordinators are expected to be mandated later this month or in May for the IPO of Saint-Gobain's former glass bottle unit, in which Apollo bought a controlling stake in 2015. The listing may happen in September or later, they said.

Apollo and Lazard declined to comment.

France has seen few IPOs recently and some deals, such as that of logistics firm Gefco, have been pulled due to wobbly market conditions. Tourism group Club Med's parent chose Hong Kong for its listing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the few other large French companies which may seek a stock market listing this year is state-owned lottery firm Francaise des Jeux, a stake in which could be sold under a law published last year.

Verallia is expected to post core earnings (EBITDA) of roughly €550 million this year and could be valued at between 7 and 8 times that in a potential IPO, the sources said.

Peers such as Vetropack, Owens-Illinois or Vidrala trade in a wide range of 2.7 to 9.4 times EBITDA.

Apollo bought the majority of Verallia in a 2015 deal valuing the business at 2.95 billion euros. It made 16 billion glass bottles and jars last year and is the main supplier of bottles for France's champagne and cognac industries.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

In 2018, the company - which employs nearly 10,000 people - generated 544 million euros in adjusted EBITDA on sales of 2.4 billion.

Earlier this month, Verallia announced the early repayment of some of its debt, citing solid cash flow generation, pushing its net debt down to €1.7 billion.

