Apple, Boeing bolster Wall Street at open

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as strong results from Apple and other marquee companies kicked fourth-quarter earnings into top gear and overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.68 points, or 0.34per cent, at the open to 28,820.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.22 points, or 0.40per cent, at 3,289.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 48.58 points, or 0.52per cent, to 9,318.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)