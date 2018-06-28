Apple, Samsung settle US patent dispute

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday settled a years long patent dispute, according to a filing the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the court filing.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the terms of the settlement. Samsung did not immediately return a request for comment.

The settlement ends a patent battle that Apple has waged against Samsung since 2011 over allegations that Samsung violated Apple's patents by "slavishly" copying the design of the iPhone. In May, a U.S. jury awarded Apple US$539 million.

Samsung had previously paid Apple US$399 million to compensate for patent infringement. Samsung would need to make an additional payment to Apple of nearly US$140 million if the verdict was upheld. How much, if anything, Samsung must pay Apple under Wednesday's settlement could not immediately be learned.

Apple shares were up 0.3 percent at US$184.79, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 1 percent. The Korea Exchange, where Samsung trades, is not currently open.

