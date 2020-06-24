Apple acquires startup aimed at managing corporate Macs, iPads

Apple Inc has acquired Fleetsmith, a San Francisco-based startup company whose technology helps businesses manage Apple's Mac and iPad devices among their employee bases.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is displayed at an event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

The move is a push by Apple into the mobile device management industry, a category of business software dominated by players such as Microsoft Corp and VMware Inc. Fleetsmith announced the deal in a blog post. Apple confirmed the acquisition, but the companies did not disclose a price.

Source: Reuters

