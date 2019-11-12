Apple aims to launch AR Headset in 2022, AR Glasses by 2023

Business

Apple aims to launch AR Headset in 2022, AR Glasses by 2023

The Apple Inc. logo
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple Inc is aiming to launch augmented-reality headset in 2022 and a sleeker pair of AR glasses by 2023, news website The Information reported on Monday (Nov 11), citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple executives discussed the timelines in October, in an internal presentation to employees at a meeting led by Vice President Mike Rockwell, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark