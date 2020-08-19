Apple becomes first US company to top US$2 trillion in market value

NEW YORK: Just two years after Apple became the first publicly listed US company with a US$1 trillion stock market value, the iPhone maker has now topped US$2 trillion.

The Cupertino, California-based company's shares briefly rose to as high as US$468.65 on Wednesday, equivalent to a market capitalisation of US$2.004 trillion. The stock was last up 1.2 per cent at US$467.62, giving Apple a market capitalisation of US$1.999 trillion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buoyed by bets on the long-term success of the country's biggest tech names in a post-coronavirus world, Apple's shares have surged since blowout quarterly results in July that saw the iPhone maker eclipse Saudi Aramco as the world's most valuable listed company. Apple's stock is up about 57 per cent so far in 2020.

People queue up to enter a new Apple flagship store that opened in Beijing in July 2020 AFP/WANG Zhao

The rally reflects growing investor confidence in Apple's shift toward relying less on sales of iPhones and more on services for its users, including video, music and games.

SUCCESS BRINGS SCRUTINY

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ascendancy of Apple and other tech giants has prompted increased oversight from regulators and lawmakers, including on Capitol Hill, where Cook and the CEOs from Amazon, Facebook and Google all were grilled at a high-profile July 29 hearing.

"Simply put, they have too much power," said Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island who chairs the panel that convened the hearing.

During the session, Cook faced tough questioning over the market power of the company's App Store and its treatment of developers.

Analysts expect more scrutiny ahead for Apple and the other giants, but it isn't clear yet whether the questioning will lead to meaningful change.

Some analysts believe efforts to break up tech giants or otherwise reign them in could gain momentum if Democrats sweep the 2020 elections.

Another wildcard for Apple involves risks from heightened tensions between the United States and China, since Apple not only manufactures iPhones and other products there, but also relies on that market for a large chunk of sales, said Avi Greengart, analyst with the consultancy Techsponential.

US President Donald Trump has been ratcheting up pressure on Beijing through restrictions on leading Chinese tech firms. Any retaliation against Washington by China could cause troubles for Apple, analysts say.

"POTENTIALLY OVERVALUED"



Apple now accounts for close to 7 per cent of the S&P 500's total market value. Its market capitalisation is about equal to the combined values of the S&P 500's 200 smallest companies.

Shares in Apple have roughly doubled from March lows, an astonishing performance which has lifted chief executive Tim Cook's net worth to $1 billion for the first time, according to a Bloomberg Billionaires Index calculation.



However, Apple's recent stock rally has left it potentially overvalued, according to a widely used metric. The stock is trading at over 30 times analysts' expected earnings, its highest level in more than a decade, according to Refinitiv.

Microsoft and Amazon follow Apple as the most valuable publicly traded US companies, each at about US$1.6 trillion. They are followed by Google-owner Alphabet, at just over US$1 trillion.

Those and other heavyweight technology companies have surged to record highs during the coronavirus pandemic as consumers rely more on e-commerce, video streaming and other services they provide. Investors are betting these companies will emerge from the pandemic stronger than smaller competitors, with some even viewing their volatile shares as safe havens.

Apple's revenue grew across every category and all of its geographical regions in the June quarter, even as the coronavirus crisis caused the US economy to contract at its worst rate since the Great Depression.

Apple surprised Wall Street as it was able to get loyal shoppers to buy iPhones, iPads and Macs online even as several brick-and-mortar stores remained closed due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, Apple has pushed its revenue beyond the economic outputs of Portugal, Peru and other countries.

Current chief executive officer Tim Cook took over from Jobs in 2011 and has more than doubled Apple's revenue and profits under his leadership.

The iPhone maker is slated to split its stock four-for-one when trading opens on Aug 31, with the company saying it aims to make its shares more accessible to individual investors.